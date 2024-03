Emma Rehbein of the South Side Sparks shows judges the proper cleaning of a unicorn horn during the 4-H Communication Days Finals at Plains High School.

It's a bit difficult to talk your way into Congress, but that's exactly what took place Sunday by a group of 4-H members who will be going to the Montana 4-H Congress this year.

It was the 4-H Communication Days finals - public speaking presentations - at Plains High School and all five member...