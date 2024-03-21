Letter: Get to the root of the problem

Dear Editor,

Schools set protocols for improving mental health (March 14, 2024).

Although I appreciate the positive attention to this topic and the implementation of counseling sessions, school assemblies, and motivational speakers, I wonder if we are getting to the root of the problem or just putting out the fires. Should we not return to the foundation of education and approaches that improve our mental health in the schools and the community? Should we not return to teaching our children the skills they need to be successful members of a family, form positive relationships, and be contributing members of a community? What have we changed and how do we return?

A few months ago, I presented on the topic of technology and media and the negative impact it is having on our youth and our families. The presentation was based on over 38 years of experience working with children and youth, 7 years of research on the negative impact of screens on the developing brain, and the dangers associated with checked-out parenting. Although this was a free presentation provided by the Grange to the community and advertised for weeks, it was sadly not well attended. This is concerning as the focus of many problems our communities face can be linked to this as one of the root causes. Based on research and experience, a root cause of suicide, depression, and the decline in our youth's mental health can be linked to smartphones and social media. An article was even provided to the paper and was not considered for publication. However, there was a lengthy article about gaming that was published at that time. Gaming and mental health is another topic of discussion that has been met with heated debate by those who see no problem with this activity for children and our youth. That is a debate for another time.

I agree with Kayla Torres from the Sanders County Coalition for Families that today's children are dealing with a unique set of challenges, including self-esteem issues, drug use, and lack of parental support. While these problems have always existed to some extent, the constant availability of social media and online grooming have created new dangers for our youth. Sextortion is something that our community has been impacted by recently but was averted by the teenager contacting the authorities. Sextortion has become one of the reasons for suicide mostly in males.

If research tells us that a 20-minute walk in a park-like setting or nature helps “reset” the brain, why are we not allowing our children to get the fresh air and exercise daily several times a day at school thus improving their mental health? If sitting is the new smoking, why are we teaching our children to smoke by making them sit longer? If face-to-face conversation increases health, why are we allowing children to have a distraction (cell Phones) at school or before the age of 18 years old? Is the structure of society and our education system contributing to the very problem it is attempting to address?

There are many ways to do this. (https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/five_ways_to_help_teens_feel_good_about_themselves) 1. Encourage physical activity and sports, 2. Focus on self-compassion (not self-esteem); 3. Avoid social comparison; 4. Capitalize on specific skills; 5. Help others.

Together, we can work towards a better tomorrow for all.

Melissa M Porcaro, OTR/L, Whitepine