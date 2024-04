4 YEARS AGO • MARCH 29, 1984

EDNA HILL LEADS A RUGGED REWARDING LIFE

by Linda Shaffer

Mainly, she is a mountain woman.

And she has been all her “39 years.” Edna Hill at her ranch in Trout Creek smiles amidst trophies of elk and other wild game she has hunted and photographed over the years.

And hun...