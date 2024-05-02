Pastor to be installed

Pastor Patricia Harant will be installed as pastor of First Lutheran Church of Plains and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Thompson Falls on Sunday, May 5. The installation service, led by Pastor Brenda Frelsi, assistant to the Bishop of the Montana Synod of the ELCA, will take place at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran, 604 S. Fifth Avenue in Plains, with refreshments following.

Pastor Patricia served congregations in Berkeley, California, and Roundup, Montana, and most recently was an interim Pastor at Redeemer Lutheran in Great Falls.She and her husband Bill moved from Helena to Plains at the beginning of February and they are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere. Clergy and area residents are welcome to attend.