By Shannon Brown 

Question of the Week: What are your Memorial Day plans?

 
May 23, 2024



DALLAS BERMAN, Thompson Falls - “I plan to spend time with family and BBQ while enjoying the extra day off.”

RODNEY HARMON, Thompson Falls - “Spend time with the people who are here and remember those who are no longer with us. Those family and friends who’ve passed.”

JENNY YODER, Thompson Falls - “I plan to spend the weekend at a ladies retreat with friends, then alone on Monday enjoying nature.”

TROY ASHCRAFT, Thompson Falls - “On two wheels.”

KATE COTTINGHAM, Thompson Falls - “I plan on spending Memorial weekend on two wheels, 500 miles on the road to nowhere.”

MATHIAS JORGENSON, Thompson Falls - “I want to hang out during a quiet calm weekend with no fire calls.”

 

