Mayor's Corner

Dear Main Street Business Owners,

For many businesses on Main Street Thompson Falls, it has become obvious that the 25 mile per hour speed limit designed to allow pedestrians and motorists to travel safely on Main Street is seldom obeyed. This puts pedestrians at risk and prevents motorists from safely taking advantage of parking along Main Street with the ability to get into and out of traffic flow. Maintaining the proper speed allows motorists to stop and shop at local businesses, the heartbeat of our community, safely.

As a solution, the City of Thompson Falls has chosen a Radar Feedback Speed sign at each end of town on Hwy 200. These flashing signs will let drivers know our speed limit and what speed they are doing so they can slow down. They are not intended to have cameras.

The Thompson Falls Woman’s Club has made this a Community Impact Project, partnering with local businesses on Main Street to raise the funds needed to fund the project. The signs will cost $4600 each, so our goal is to raise $10,000 by donation. As a Main Street business, we ask for a donation of whatever you can afford. Please make checks payable to the City of Thompson Falls. Once the signs are purchased, the city will install and maintain them.

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce has endorsed this project.

For the local customers and travelers, safety, and commerce…because we are growing, PLEASE HELP!

Thank you,

Mayor Rusti Leivestad