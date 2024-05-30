ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Named to Dean's list

 
May 30, 2024



At the University of Montana, nearly 2,600 undergraduate students made the spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List.

To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits.

The students on the linked lists below made UM’s spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.

DIXON: Owen Baty**, Tyler Roragen*.

HERON: Mackenzie Morgan*.

NOXON: Ashlyn O'Kert*, Delaney Weltz*.

PARADISE: Donnell Sirucek**

PLAINS: Eyza Abbas Carrasco*, Kylee Altmiller*, Alexis Helterline*, Cree Lulack*, Nicholas Painter**, Victoria Santoyo*, Jesse Uski**, Tessa Williams*.

THOMPSON FALLS: Scarlett Fausett**, Kelsey Frank**, Sofey Freed*, Levi Myers**.

 

