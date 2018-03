SNOWY RELIC – An old car along Highway 200 near Weeksville sits under a blue sky as a representative of the 52-Week Challenge Group's "A Childhood Memory."

For those photography enthusiasts who want to share their images, but might be a bit shy of being criticized, you might want to consider joining the Sanders County Photography Enthusiasts, headed by Brittany Riddle of Plains.

Riddle started the Facebook photo organization more than a year ago,...