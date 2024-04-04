ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Studs celebrates 10 years

 
April 4, 2024

Shannon Brown

Studs Building and Home celebrated their 10th anniversary at the Plains store on Monday. Owner Joel Collett (above) served fajitas and burgers on the grill for community members. "We are thankful to still be here and for our good staff and customers," Collett said. The company had door prizes and entertainment throughout the afternoon, including prizes from vendors and Plains Mayor Joel Banham playing his guitar and singing.

