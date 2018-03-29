Beyond the gun, I saw the future

Last Wednesday I had an amazing experience to be allowed to attend the “1700” minute Thompson Falls High School response to the National Day to Walk Out.

I want to offer acknowledgment and deep appreciation for this day-long activity. From the point of inspiration of the idea, to all those that contributed to and participated in this remarkable day, thank you!!!!! We as a community are fortunate to have all of you.

I experienced such respect, attentiveness and engagement from all but three students (that chose not to attend). The connections demonstrated between the students and teachers/counselors reflected the mutually valued relationships that exists in their school. Impressive!

I literally saw the future from 8 a.m. to noon. I came away uplifted, hopefully and proud of my comm-Unity’s efforts to be proactive with this hot button issue. My prayer is one day we will have as much success, respectfully exploring differences and actually have dialogue. Maybe that will happen with SC Youth. I remain hopeful.

Always with Respect,

Dawn Gandalf,

Thompson Falls