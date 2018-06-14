Question of the Week

What’s the most important thing your dad taught you?

PATIENCE SMITH, Thompson Falls – “Definitely, a faith in God. Dad was a preacher. He taught us to love each other, and to trust in Him. Dad passed away a year and a half ago and I miss him.”

LINDA WEAVER, Trout Creek – “He taught me about Jesus and taught me to work and to love people.”

C.ULI, PLAINS – “If the hammer doesn’t work, get a bigger one. Dad was a boiler maker.”

KRISTIN LIBBY, Whidbey Island, Wash. – “He taught me how to play basketball. He was a basketball coach.”

SUE HECHTMAN, Thompson Falls— “He taught me how to build a house out of bricks. I built three houses out of bricks and I still have them. Now that I’m retired, I use them as rentals. I miss my dad terribly.”

CHUCK LOUCKS, Plains – “I guess it was that you give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.”