Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What’s the most important thing your dad taught you?

 
June 14, 2018



PATIENCE SMITH, Thompson Falls – “Definitely, a faith in God. Dad was a preacher. He taught us to love each other, and to trust in Him. Dad passed away a year and a half ago and I miss him.”

LINDA WEAVER, Trout Creek – “He taught me about Jesus and taught me to work and to love people.”

C.ULI, PLAINS – “If the hammer doesn’t work, get a bigger one. Dad was a boiler maker.”

KRISTIN LIBBY, Whidbey Island, Wash. – “He taught me how to play basketball. He was a basketball coach.”

SUE HECHTMAN, Thompson Falls— “He taught me how to build a house out of bricks. I built three houses out of bricks and I still have them. Now that I’m retired, I use them as rentals. I miss my dad terribly.”

CHUCK LOUCKS, Plains – “I guess it was that you give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.”

 
Sanders County Ledger

