Hikers warned of mountain goat etiquette on Scotchman Peak Trail

Every summer the Idaho Panhandle National Forests receives reports of people getting too close to the mountain goats on the Scotchman Peak Trail #65. Mountain goats can become habituated to humans as a result of hikers enticing the goats with food and sweaty salty hands. These close encounters can be very dangerous because mountain goats are known to behave aggressively in an attempt to obtain human foods and/or salt.

People play an important role in keeping this popular trail open by discouraging goat encounters. Wildlife experts recommend people stay at least 100 feet away from the goats and if goats approach, yell, wave clothing, and make efforts from a distance to scare them away. It is irresponsible and dangerous to feed the mountain goats and/or allow them to lick salt off your hands. In June 2015, a hiker was bitten by a goat and required multiples stitches. There have been numerous reports of goats attempting to head-butt or charge hikers, which could easily lead to serious injury or death. This led to a yearlong closure of the trail in 2015.

Jen Kreiner of Thompson Falls hiked the Scotchman Peak Trail last weekend. She said her party encountered a mountain goat that became aggressive. Kreiner said they made loud noises and clapped hiking sticks together to discourage the goat. She encouraged other hikers to use the techniques to avoid goats.

"It keeps them wild, it keeps hikers safe, and it keeps the trail open," Kreiner said.

In order for the Forest Service to keep this trail open so everyone can enjoy the expansive views and frequent mountain goat sightings, people should practice good goat etiquette and educate others if improver behavior is witnessed. It is everyone's responsibility to keep the mountain goats wild and your trail open. For more information on keeping the mountain goats wild, please visit http://www.scotchmanpeaks.org/you-can-help/leave-mountain-goats-wild/.