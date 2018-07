COOKING FOR A CROWD - Members of the Men's Prayer Breakfast Group, Don Burrell (left) and son, Steve Burrell (right), work to keep the chicken cooking for the constant flow of guests at the Chicken Jamboree.

Live music, great food, and face-painting are just some of what was found at the annual Chicken Jamboree hosted by the Men's Prayer Breakfast Group at Power Park in Thompson Falls.

The Jamboree is completely free to the community and works solely on voluntary donations from people who attend an...