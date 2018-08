SHARPSHOOTER – Helen Durgin achieved a personal best at the 124th Montana State Trap Shoot by hitting 100 of 100 clay pigeons in the Singles Lady 1 class at Great Falls.

It's best not to get Helen Durgin angry, she's proven she can shoot straight and a moving target is no problem.

Durgin became the top trap shooter at the 124th Montana State Trap Shoot in Great Falls July 11-15 in the Singles Lady 1 class by hitting 100 birds out of 100 shots, a personal best f...