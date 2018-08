SET IN STONE - Linda Haywood (center) poses with Casey and Chase Steinke of Top Sign & Graphics in front of a new Road to the Buffalo sign at Weeksville. Two signs were also installed at the Noxon bridge.

Linda Haywood broke ground on her Road to the Buffalo sign project with two out of the three locations getting their signs installed August 3. A double-sign was installed at the pull-off right before you cross the bridge to enter Noxon. There were some minor complications at the Noxon site coming...