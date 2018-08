ANGELS IN ADOPTION – Craig and Becky Barrus of Trout Creek have been named Angels in Adoption by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. The couple hopes to attend a gala in Washington D.C. celebrating this honor with other recipients from around the nation.

Trout Creek is home to two angels...adoption angels that is.

Craig and Beck Barrus were recently recognized by U.S. Senator Steve Daines as his choice for the prestigious 2018 "Angles in Adoption" honor.

Daines commented that the Barrus' are undoubtedly deserving of the honor and should be an i...