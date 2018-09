TOP HONORS – Brooke Jackson of the Hot Springs Wranglers and Jacob Thurston of the South Side Sparks walk their champion animals out of the arena.

It's that time of year when the youth of 4-H can show off the work they've done over the past year and their animals continue to be a big attraction to fairgoers.

The five 4-H clubs – Heron-Noxon Explorers, Trout Creek Mavericks, Whitepine Happy Workers, Thompson Falls Mountaineers, Plains So...