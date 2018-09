The Thompson Falls High School Class of 1968 gathered for a banquet at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge. Front, from left are Jim Inman, Joe Miller, Chuck Strout, Steve Hart, John Gallaher, Mike Thurman, Don Heater, Nick Taylor and Gary Stipe. Standing, from left, are Barbara (Strzelecki) Inman, Marilyn (Britton) Majerus, Jennifer (Rohwer) Kuehn, Jane (Bennett) Potter, Beverly (Shoemaker) Mix, Dorothy (Casey) Lyght, Marilyn (Stephenson) Lowery, Barbara (Repp) Rafter.

The Thompson Falls High School Class of 1968 came together for their 50th class reunion over Labor Day weekend.

The group gathered at Don Heater's home near Trout Creek Friday evening, then toured the Old Jail Museum on Saturday.

Saturday's events also included a bus tour around Thompson Falls....