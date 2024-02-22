ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

James A. Chambers

 
February 22, 2024

1955-2024

James A. "Jim" Chambers, age 68, of Trout Creek, Montana, passed away on February 10, 2024. He was born October 2, 1955, in Penn Yan, New York, the son of the late Charles Lee "Baldy" Chambers and Mary L. Mashewske Chambers. After a long career in viticulture, Jim retired to Montana where he continued to work with the U.S. Forest Services as a firefighter. An avid sportsman, he spent his life outdoors hunting and fishing. He shared his passions with those around him and instilled a deep love for nature to his children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julie S. Chambers of Trout Creek, Montana; sons James E. Chambers (Mary) of West Springfield, Pennsylvania, Charles L. Chambers of Canandaigua, New York, and Michael A. Chambers (Bobbi Jo) of Canandaigua, New York; grandchildren Kylie, Carter, Kaylie, Kristopher, Stephen, Tyler and Stevie.

Honoring Jime's wishes, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held for close family at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, to honor Jim's memory PLEASE find time to take your child or grandchild hunting or fishing.

 

