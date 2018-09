AINSWORTH REALITY – After six years of planning, a park layout has been designed for the Ainsworth field. Construction is scheduled to being next March and be complete in July. The City of Thompson Falls hopes to see the venue connect the community and give them something to take pride in.

The vision for Thompson Falls is about to become reality. Step by step the end will result in a beautified gathering space connecting community together.

Ainsworth Field is about to embark on its journey which began in 2012 when a volunteer City Park Board began brainstorming and fundraising fo...