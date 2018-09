HAWK SOPHOMORE Kade Pardee runs the ball in action against Cut Bank earlier this season at Previs Field. Hawks host Missoula Loyola in their homecoming game Friday.

by John Hamilton

Chaos causers; that is what the Thompson Falls football Blue Hawks want to be this week.

Fresh off a 43-0 road loss to the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Bigfork Vikings last Friday, the Hawks will jump out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire this week when equally powerfu...