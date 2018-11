PRESIDENTIAL PAINTING – Plains resident Dave Williams stands by his painting of President Donald Trump saluting the Fallen Soldier Monument at the University of Montana in Missoula.

A Plains artist not only went to the see and hear President Donald Trump during his stop in Missoula, but gave him a taste of Montana to take back to Washington, D.C.

Dave Williams of Plains designed a brush and pallet knife acrylic painting of Missoula with a bit of western Montana on canvas an...