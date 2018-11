TOP COSTUMES – The winners of the 1st Annual Parade of Costumes at Fred Young Park show their outfits as part of the Plains Lions Club's Halloween Weenie Roast. From the left: Arrow Hyde, second place, Logan Wall, third place, and Tia Bellinger, first place.

The 1st Annual Plains Lions Club Parade of Costumes at Fred Young Park was filled with an assortment of scary and funny characters, but it was a genie on a magic carpet that took top honors in the contest.

Forty-five kids entered the competition, but when judges Lisa Larson and Cheri Minemyer w...