Recognition given in Noxon

In Montana, one in every 10 residents is a veteran, making the state the one of the most heavily populated, per capita, in the nation, according to Veterans Affairs and Census Bureau data.

Noxon students invited local Veterans to their third Veterans Day assembly honoring these services. Recognitions was given to everyone as their name and military service branch was recited. Veterans stood and received ample applause after each of the 19 names were called.

Bart Haflich, Noxon teacher, read aloud, "Neil Rose, United States Army," to begin the acknowledgement. He continued with Jeff McIntyre (U.S. Army), Jim Morkert (U.S. Navy), Onum Dougherty (U.S. Navy), Robert Cano (U.S. Navy), Sherry Cano (U.S. Navy), Harold Hudson (U.S. Army), Tom Humphreys (U.S. Navy), Byron Lewis (U.S. Navy), Dave Smith (U.S. Marine Corps), Terry Roberts (U.S. Army), Bob Abel (U.S. Army and Navy), Robert Misckowicz (U.S. Navy), Joel King (U.S. Marine Corps), Don Gillingham (U.S. Army), David Pafford (U.S. Marine Corps), John Trochmann (U.S. Navy), Grant Winkler (U.S. Army), and Jeff Johnson (U.S. Air Force).

"We are honored that so many veterans came here today," stated Noxon senior Kali Murray. Kristina Brown added, we come together "honoring and recognizing those who served out country." She added that in Veterans Day, you will not find an apostrophe, because the day does not belong to Veterans, it is a day for everyone to honor them. They day belongs to all of us, for what they have given us, she commented.

Veterans were given the floor to say a few words about their experiences in the service. Hudson commented, "Some of you might be thinking about going into one of the services." He added that he has many friends who have retired from service and would encourage it. But above all, he wanted to remind students that they are living in God's country, right here in the Noxon area.

Pafford, who is also Noxon School Board Chairman, shared a story of when he made the decision to enlist.

"It was 1970s something," and our choices were either "jail or military was where we were going to go," as education was not really an option. He recalled having military recruiters at his Florida school often; recruitment was heavy during this time because the Viet Nam war was still going on.

Shana Neesvig

"I found a table with a pen and paper, that was it, just a pen and clip board of paper," Pafford said. "There was also the biggest man I had ever seen," he described the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting officer. "I told him, 'I wanted to be in combat, I wanted to go to Viet Nam, I want to get out of Florida,' and he slipped me the clipboard and told me to sign my name." That was the beginning of Pafford's 26-year career with the U.S. Marines.

In all, the message from the veterans was clear. They want today's generation to understand what it means to be a veteran. It means feeling honor and privilege, courage and commitment, comradeship and holding precious memories that last a lifetime.

Lani King, Noxon resident, sewed patriotic quilts for each veteran to show gratitude and appreciate for what they have sacrificed to serve America. Students dispersed the red, white and blue gifts giving personal accolades.

The junior high choir closed the procession with a beautiful rendition of "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" the Navy hymn.