VETERAN APPRECIATION – Senior Master Sergeant Chris Nichols of the Montana Air National Guard, now the Thompson Falls Police Chief looks over artwork by Plains elementary students.

A new group of people were in charge of the Veteran's Appreciation Luncheon at Plains School this year, but the enthusiasm and heartfelt dedication to give thanks to the military veterans hadn't waivered.

"It was really, really outstanding," said Joe Eisenbrandt, a Navy Vietnam War veteran who h...