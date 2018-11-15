ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Our Viewpoint

As holidays near, so do opportunities to help

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 15, 2018



As we gear up for the holiday season, we’re reminded of the importance of helping others. We should be good neighbors at all times, but those less fortunate need extra help during the holidays.

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, local charities will be hitting the streets asking for donations for food baskets, gifts for needy kids and monetary donations to help Sanders County residents.

Aside from monetary donations, many organizations are also looking for volunteers. If you can’t give money, consider giving some of your time to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

The holidays can be crazy. The extra family time, the stress of shopping, it all adds up. We're excited for bazaars, Christmas concerts, parades and time spent with loved ones. We hope each of you will take a little time to help those in need this holiday season. A little bit of kindness is just the ticket to put you in the holiday spirit.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/16/2018 01:17