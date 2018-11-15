Our Viewpoint

As holidays near, so do opportunities to help

As we gear up for the holiday season, we’re reminded of the importance of helping others. We should be good neighbors at all times, but those less fortunate need extra help during the holidays.

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, local charities will be hitting the streets asking for donations for food baskets, gifts for needy kids and monetary donations to help Sanders County residents.

Aside from monetary donations, many organizations are also looking for volunteers. If you can’t give money, consider giving some of your time to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

The holidays can be crazy. The extra family time, the stress of shopping, it all adds up. We're excited for bazaars, Christmas concerts, parades and time spent with loved ones. We hope each of you will take a little time to help those in need this holiday season. A little bit of kindness is just the ticket to put you in the holiday spirit.