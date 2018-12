LIGHTS OFF AT THE LIGHTHOUSE – Diane Marich has decided it is time to close operations at the Lighthouse Center in Noxon. For 12 years she had provided a safe social mecca for youth. She plans to continue working with youth through her Christian camp and Bible school.

After 12 years of providing Noxon's youth with free entertainment and a hangout headquarters, Diane Marich is closing the Lighthouse Center with a heavy heart.

"The kids have changed, and they just do not need it or want it anymore," Marich said with sadness. "I loved it and I am very grateful...