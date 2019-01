City Council to vote Monday

WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS project planning was shared with Thompson Falls during a public meeting last Monday. Great West Engineering's Craig Pozega explained the proposed plan of action for Phase 1 and 2. Approximately 560 residences and three schools need septic improvements.

Monday evening more than 80 residents of Thompson Falls joined the city board in an informational meeting about the proposed first two phases of the city's wastewater system improvement project. Environmental and financial impacts as well as planned project implementation were discussed at length...