MEETING OF MINDS – Cinda Gazaway gives an outline of what the upcoming adult art classes will be like at a meeting of the Sanders County Arts Council's Visual Arts Committee.

The Sanders County Arts Council's Visual Arts Committee met at the Paradise Center Saturday to go over this season's special events and new classes, beginning with a new adult pottery class beginning Feb. 5.

The Arts Council has had pottery classes in the past, but this is the first time the non...