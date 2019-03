By Jay Simons

What is a redneck?

DON HOPPE, Noxon – “Someone from Chattahoochee, like an Alan Jackson song.”

SANDY DAVIS, Noxon – “Nice downtown people … pretty happy people.”

JUDY AUGUSTINE, Noxon – “A good, solid country boy. The kind you can rely on.”

JAEDYN MURRAY, Noxon –“Someone who is hard work...