Community event combined Art on the Walls with surgery open house

MEDICAL VIDEO GAME – Jackson Revier uses his video game skills to manipulate the picking up of a piece of candy using Clark Fork Valley Hospital's new laparoscope during a hospital open house. He is assisted by Gretchen French, a certified surgical technician at the hospital.

"The link between the worlds of art and surgery are powerful and pervasive," according to the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital figured out a way to combine both by hosting "An Evening of Surgery and the Arts" last Thursday in an effort to highlight the Art on the...