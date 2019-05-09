Thompson Falls students learn importance of CPR

CPR SUPERMAN – Thompson Falls sixth-grader C.J. Winslow applies newly learned compression-only CPR on a mannequin during a Thompson Falls Ambulance training at the school. The ambulance crew provided courses to students in grades fifth through eighth.

"Even some CPR is better than no CPR," Tiny Wheeler, Thompson Falls Ambulance volunteer, continuously repeated. She and six other ambulance crew members trained Thompson Falls students in grades fifth through eighth on compression-only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) last week.

Wheeler commented that the ambulance is part of a training program that encourages public knowledge of CPR. She presented statistics that clearly indicate that the more people knowledgeable in CPR, the more likely victims needing CPR will survive. For example, in Seattle, 70% of the population is trained in CPR and 52% of those who have needed CPR survived. In comparison, the national survival rate of victims is 6-8%.

By the time students are in fifth grade, they should physically be able to perform CPR effectively, Wheeler shared. Students were asked to provide continuous CPR to a mannequin for about one minute to the rhythm of "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees (100-125 compressions per minute). It was unanimous, every sixth grader was exhausted, winded and wrists were tired. They were thankful they had a partner to pass the incessant job on to until simulation "help" arrived.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) victim's survival rates can double, or even triple by applying chest compression-only CPR, Wheeler presented. Despite traditional thinking, compression-only CPR has been shown to be as effective as mouth-to-mouth CPR.

"You would be the best person to help us," Wheeler addressed the students. Since 80% of all SCAs happen at home, chances are that a relative will be the one to apply initial CPR. "Practicing increases the chances that you will do a very good job," she added while emphasizing that panic situations make everything harder to accomplish.

Discussion was had on following proper steps in contacting 911 (including texting), determining if the victim was choking and how to implement choking protocol procedures.

Wheeler was joined by fellow crew members Brad Stewart, Dorothy Lyght, Tim Cox, Katie Miller, Janet Shear and Jim Krogman in providing the training. They hope to offer the training to high school students soon.