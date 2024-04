The Noxon Mercantile & Cafe sign sits in the debris following the fire that destroyed the restaurant and two other businesses on Feb. 27.

Arson has been ruled out as the cause of a February 27 fire that destroyed three businesses in Noxon. "At this point there is nothing that points to arson," Sheriff Shawn Fielders said Monday. He noted that two private insurance investigators as well as the state fire marshal's office have come to t...