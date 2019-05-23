Kids fishing event set for June 8

Thompson Falls youngsters should get ready for the second annual Kids Fishing Derby hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Forest Service, Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District.

According to FWP Fisheries Biologist Jason Blakney, Thompson Falls State Park’s pond will be the location for some hook, line and sinker action on Saturday, June 8. The occasion is an “experimental kids fishing event to showcase the newly improved state park pond,” Blakney commented.

To limit crowding, children will be fishing in groups, starting with the younger first. Ages 5 to 9 years (who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) will cast lines from 9 to 11 a.m. Following will be ages 10 to 14 trying their skill in catching the big one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the event.

“This event is a no-frills event, with the focus on the kids and the fishing,” Blakney stated. He highly encourages participants to bring food, water, sunscreen, eye protection and all necessary fishing gear items as there will be a limited number of rods and reels that will be loaned out.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group. A fishing license is not required for ages 12 to 14 to participate. More information can be received by contacting Blakney at (406) 382-3033, Ryan Kreiner (406) 382-3302 or Scott Palmer at (406) 826-4342.