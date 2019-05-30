Our Viewpoint

Commissioners follow law with notifications

At the meeting regarding the county's new nuisance barking dog ordinance last week, residents provided feedback on how the county shares information. Many of those in attendance rely on Facebook for information.

Montana law requires county and city governments to post information, including public meetings, public hearings and election information, in newspapers. When it involves an ordinance, the information must be published for two weeks prior to the meeting. The publication requirement is by state law.

The county commissioners post agendas for the week on the county website at co.sanders.mt.us, and hard copies are posted at the courthouse and at Thompson Falls City Hall.

With many people commenting at the meeting last week that they don't read the newspaper and weren't informed of the previous public hearings on the nuisance barking dog ordinance, the commissioners are looking at creating an information page on Facebook where they can share agendas and upcoming meetings. The commissioners are not required to do this, but they are listening to how people get their information and working to inform people the best they can.

There were many questions at the meeting about how to get the barking dog matter on the ballot for residents to decide. With the state's law requiring publication in newspapers, however, we will continue to support the government agencies in sharing information with the public.