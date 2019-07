PRETTY SKY - Colorful fireworks light the sky over the Quinn's Hot Springs Resort Paradise Hall on the evening of Independence Day. Rocketman Pyros of Spokane, Washington, put up more than 1,000 fireworks, some rising to heights of 400 feet.

The residents of Paradise celebrated the nation's birthday with food, drink, games and fellowship on Independence Day at the local park, where the community and American Legion Post 129 sponsored the get together.

More than 200 people attended the town's Fourth of July Picnic in the Park, which...