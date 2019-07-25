Question of the Week

What's your favorite way to beat the summer heat?

LIAM MCPHERSON Trout Creek – “Probably the river. Jump in, get cooled off, continue until you feel good. “

ADRIAN WALKER, – Trout Creek – "Jump into the lake. Come into a store where it’s cool.”

FIONA WALKER, Thompson Falls – “I work in an air- conditioned office. Have fun and dress in layers and don’t get stressed out.”

SUE HARDING, Whitefish – “I get up early and go inside during the middle of the day. I am staying at Quinn’s so I go shopping and go to air-conditioned stores.”

MELISSA HERSCHLER, Trout Creek – “I use a lot of fans and neck coolers and have air conditioning in my truck.”

JERRY ARMSTRONG, Missoula – “I jump in the reservoir and go swimming.”