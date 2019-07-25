ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What's your favorite way to beat the summer heat?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 25, 2019



LIAM MCPHERSON Trout Creek – “Probably the river. Jump in, get cooled off, continue until you feel good. “

ADRIAN WALKER, – Trout Creek – "Jump into the lake. Come into a store where it’s cool.”

FIONA WALKER, Thompson Falls – “I work in an air- conditioned office. Have fun and dress in layers and don’t get stressed out.”

SUE HARDING, Whitefish – “I get up early and go inside during the middle of the day. I am staying at Quinn’s so I go shopping and go to air-conditioned stores.”

MELISSA HERSCHLER, Trout Creek – “I use a lot of fans and neck coolers and have air conditioning in my truck.”

JERRY ARMSTRONG, Missoula – “I jump in the reservoir and go swimming.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/26/2019 21:36