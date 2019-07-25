Remember When

50 YEARS AGO • JULY 24, 1969

TC RANCHER NOTES

BIRTHDAY NUMBER 99

While the astronauts of Apollo 11 were walking on the moon Sunday, a red letter event occurring at the Pedersen ranch here was the 99th birthday of Matt Pedersen.

Since the event came in the midst of the busy haying season, the milestone was not accorded the special recognition such a birthday would have been given in a less busy time.

Matt resides on his 500-acre ranch here with his daughter, Marie. A son, Hans, and his family reside on an adjoining 400-acre ranch just south of Trout Creek.

The elder Pedersen moved his family to Trout Creek in 1948 after experiencing several successive severe crop years in eastern Montana.

He was born in Denmark July 20, 1870, and recalls coming to this country and arriving in Spokane in 1897 while that city was being leveled by a major fire.

He still reads without glasses, does most of the housework, including washing dishes for his daughter Marie, and also works around the ranch some.

Hans commented that his father was mad at him because Hans would not let him come out and help with the haying Sunday during the extreme heat. “It’s just too hot for him at his age," observed Hans.

HIGHWAY 200 PERMA SECTION

TO OPEN THURSDAY, JULY 31

Highway 200 will be reopened to traffic over the Perma Curves section July 31, James Keithley, construction engineer for the Montana Highway Dept., reported Tuesday.

Keithley said the prime contractor had been granted a 10-day extension to the original 90-day closure, to allow time to apply a base layer of gravel over the entire three-mile section of the Perma Curves.

“Grading of the new roadbed is pretty well completed,” Keithley said. “A layer of sand has been placed on the roadbed and it would be almost impossible for traffic to operate through this sand. By allowing a 10-day extension, the road should be in good shape to handle public travel when it is re-opened July 31."

Keithley said the entire project should be finished by Nov. 1, including application of the final oiled surface.

Keithley said highway officials and the contractor felt it would be difficult for automobiles to drive through the layer of sand and that many would likely get stuck. For this reason, a 10-day extension of the closure was granted to permit laying of a gravel base over the Perma Curves section. He also indicated that work on the two smaller jobs between Perma and Dixon would be further along and present fewer traffic delays when the route is re-opened July 31.

During the closure period, traffic over Highway 200 has been detoured from Perma via Hot Springs to Plains or over the Paradise-St. Regis cut-off.

JAYCEE CYCLE RACES SLATED HERE SUNDAY

The second in a series of three motorcycle races sponsored by the Thompson Falls Jaycees will be held here Sunday afternoon on the oval track at the Jaycee Community Center. Races will begin at 2 p.m.

According to Bob Hill, Jaycee president, competition on the oval track will include races for motorcycles in the 100 cc, 250 cc and open classes. Other races will include one for youths 14 years old and under and a Powder Puff Race for female riders.

Larry McKenzie is general chairman of the races.

An entry fee of $2 is charged for each race entrant.

Hill said a third race will be held in August.

FOREST FIRE INDEX RISING SHARPLY

A rising forest fire danger index prompted Thompson Falls District Ranger Irwin Puphal Wednesday to urge all persons using forested areas to use extreme caution with fire.

All vehicles entering forested areas are required to have a shovel, axe and bucket. In addition, vehicles used for logging must be equipped with a fire extinguisher also.

Puphal urged all persons to utilize established campgrounds and stoves rather than open fires along stream beds.

All lookouts in the Thompson Falls district with the exception of Clark Peak now are manned.