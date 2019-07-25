Webb Brown announces candidacy

Trout Creek man running for PSC

Trout Creek resident Webb Brown announced his candidacy in the 2020 election for the state Public Service Commission (PSC). Brown told The Ledger this week that he is ready to give back to the state by using the expertise he has garnered through his business career. "This is something I can do to contribute," Brown said.

If elected, Brown said he will focus on consumers and keeping energy rates reasonable. "It's a balance," he added, "and we have to consider the business aspect as well."

Brown, a Republican, also wants to help the state plan for the future. "I want to try to get ahead and help see where we are going to be."

Brown grew up in Sanders County, attending Trout Creek Elementary and Noxon High School. He is a fifth-generation Montanan.

"I have always had Sanders County at heart," Brown said earlier this week. "This whole district is unique in opportunities, including the dams. I have the experience to make sure the district is represented in Helena."

He said that if elected, he wants to inform Montanans about the PSC and help them understand what the agency does. The PSC is comprised of five districts, with a commissioner in each district. Sanders County is part of District 4, which also includes Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Granite and Ravalli counties. The Public Service Commissioners serve four-year terms.

"I can be a watchdog for consumers," Brown noted, "because I'm a consumer too." He said he will focus on protecting and informing the people. "I will be an advocate for consumers to ensure that basic services like electric, gas, phone and garbage are available and reasonable. I have the background to oversee our current services and the foresight to plan for the future in the changing world of energy, telecommunications and transportation."

Congressman Greg Gianforte commended Brown in November 2018 with the Spirit of Montana recognition, stating that "Brown has been instrumental in spearheading many initiatives to cultivate a more competitive climate for businesses in Montana."

Brown retired last year after 20 years as CEO and president of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. He also helped develop the Sanders County Economic Development Corporation and previously ran for Sanders County Commissioner. He has a bachelor's degree in Political Science and is currently enrolled in the University of Montana MBA program. Brown and his wife Kathy live on the family's ranch in Trout Creek.