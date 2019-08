Hall continues to serve Lonepine

LONEPINE, LONGTIME - The Lonepine Community Hall has been sharing social gatherings since its conception in 1930. The board is hoping more volunteers will contribute to the maintenance, upkeep and fundraising efforts so the building's future will continue to provide a place for community activities.

Historical buildings are reminders of a community's beginning and cultural base. After 89 years, residents of Lonepine still utilize the Lonepine Community Hall for what it was constructed for.

"The Articles of Incorporation listed one of the purposes of the Lonepine Community Hall as a public g...