TOP THREE – It was down to the final seconds Sunday night when Thompson Falls' James Cork (center, green car) and his 1980 Chevy Caprice claimed third place. Cork was relentless in not giving up and put on quite a show for the audience. First place was taken by Tyler Banks (left) and second went to Rob Pediso (right).

The smell of burnt rubber and exhaust on Labor Day weekend in Plains, Montana, means only one thing... it must be Demolition Derby night at the fairgrounds.

The main attraction had four entrants from Thompson Falls. David Hall was the driver of a 1967 Ford Fairlane sporting number 76; Robert Hal...