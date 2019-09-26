HAMMERSCHLAGEN - Kim Morkert hits her nail right on the head to drive it into the stump during the competition at Oktoberfest on Saturday.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge celebrated the beginning of Fall with its first annual Oktoberfest celebration last Saturday. There was plenty of fun for the whole family, with a kids' craft tent, food and beverages, a drug-awareness activity tent and games to enjoy.

Elks member and host of the festival Debbie Wilson drew her inspiration for the event being a first-generation American and growing up in a house filled with the German language, food, culture and holiday traditions which she continues to this day. Wilson brought up the idea to the Clark Fork Valley Elks Charitable Fund board and received their support to hit the ground running.

Kids had the opportunity to decorate wooden hearts that resembled traditiona gingerbread heart cookies, or lebkuchenherzen. These hearts are usually purchased by men as gifts for their significant other to wear and then they eat the sweet treat. Another craft provided was making Tyrolean-style German hats out of construction paper. The hats date back to the 19th century and were worn by King Edward VIII.

Officer Lynn Lanzoni and Blaine Blackstone had a booth set up to educate on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse. A basketball hoop was set up where participants could wear a pair of "beer goggles" that simulate being intoxicated and try their hand at shooting a basketball straight. They then took the glasses off and shot a couple of baskets as their eyes readjusted.

Another popular event was Hammerschlagen, a competition where a nail is driven into a stump of wood with a cross-pein hammer in the least amount of strikes using the wedged side of the hammer. Walter Klein demonstrated the proper technique with a near-perfect record of driving the nail in just one hit. According to Klein, Hammerschlagen is a popular competition.

Keeping up with the spirit of Oktoberfest, there was plenty of beer on tap to enjoy and a tower of giant pretzels stood in the dining area of the Elks. The grill stayed full of German sausage with Walter Klein and Wilson's husband Eric at the helm. German music played over the speakers inside and outside the Elks to keep everyone in the spirit and create a fun atmosphere.

Callie Jacobson AT THE GRILL were Walter Klein and Eric Wilson (background), serving up German sausages made from Wilson's grandfather's recipe.

"The food was excellent," said Diane Tyler, who is excited to come back for next year's festival. "In a small town like this, it's important to have events like this to bring the community together to have a good time."

The money from donations and drink sales at the Oktoberfest benefits the Clark Fork Valley Charitable Fund and the activities they do around Sanders County. Some of those activities include providing 10 scholarships to graduating seniors of Sanders County, veterans support, and involvement in the Keep-Em-Warm program that helps provide youth with the appropriate winter clothing and equipment to stay warm.

"As with the first time for most things, there are always opportunities to learn what didn't work well while embracing and continuing the things that worked great. Our food was phenomenal and the giant pretzels were a huge success," Wilson said.