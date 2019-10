SHOE SHIPPING – Members of the Plains Woman's Club packs shoes for the Soles4Souls program. From the left: Joy Nelson, Deana Allison, Shirley King, and Leeann Hafner.

Whoever said members of the Plains Woman's Club don't have soul didn't see them working on hundreds of soles last week at the United Methodist Church.

It was all part of the club's involvement with Soles4Souls, an international program to provide shoes for the less fortunate. Nearly two dozen cl...