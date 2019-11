FAB JOB – Zac Brooks of Trueline works on finishing touches of the fabrication of the E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool in Plains.

The E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool in Plains is over halfway to being repaired and will open on time for next season, according to Mayor Dan Rowan.

The crew of Trueline completed fabrication of the pool and it's ready for the next phase - installing some 520 feet of pipes around the pool, which will...