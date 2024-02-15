Dollar General opens in T. Falls

After several months of delays due to construction, the Dollar General opened its doors at 1902 East Main Street in Thompson Falls on February 2, according to the headquarters main office in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Their press release announced that the company is proud to serve as America's neighborhood general store. It was founded in 1939 and claims to live up to its mission of serving others while providing access to affordable products.

The company also states that they believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities they proudly serve, and the addition of their new Thompson Falls store highlights their commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices and quality products in a convenient location, said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The press release stated, "Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation." The foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

The store hours currently are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. They will soon expand the hours to 10 p.m. when the shelves are fully stocked. DG plans to create new jobs in the Thompson Falls area. Interested people can email the company at dg.com and click on Careers.