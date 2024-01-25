Restaurant destroyed by fire

The Hereford Bar and Grill near Noxon burns late Wednesday. Noxon Fire Department responded to the blaze, which completely destroyed the building. The restaurant had been closed for about three years when it was purchased in 2020 by Kim Syth and Pete Kobilansky. That December, the restaurant burned to the ground, and the family re-opened in 2022. No cause has been determined in last week's fire. Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders said the fire is under investigation.