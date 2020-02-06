Ridge Riders set for annual snow ride

The Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) group is hosting their annual snowmobile fun run this Saturday. Last year, more than 200 sleds joined the group on the 52-mile trail ride outside of Trout Creek.

Registration begins Friday 5-8 p.m. at The Lakeside Resort in Trout Creek. Registration will again open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no cost to register, but participants can purchase poker hands for $5 each.

Snowmobile riders will take off Saturday morning from near the Marten Creek campground and there will be card stations along the trail.

“We have a lot of snow in the mountains, even though we don’t have much in the valleys,” said Shellie Anderson, treasurer for the CRR. “There’s seven feet at least up at the warming hut” near Gem Peak, she added. At the warming hut, CRR will provide hot dogs and chili for participants as they warm up for the second half of the ride.

Maureen Morkert with the CRR reminisced of the 2019 ride, when it was so cold some participants came back with frostbite. Morkert said CRR has 161 members.

Poker hands must be turned in by 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeside. About 6:30 p.m., raffles and a live auction with Kevin Hill will begin. The Lakeside will also have dinner specials Saturday evening.

CRR begins preparing for the February snowmobile ride each fall after hunting season is over. They start grooming trails as soon as there is enough snow.

CRR’s other large event for the year is an ATV fun run, held each June. Proceeds from the group’s events go to community projects, scholarships for local students and organizations such as the local senior centers, food banks, ambulance services and the Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek.