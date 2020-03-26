Local governments announce changes

Sanders County communities are following the county in limiting traffic to city properties in the effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Thompson Falls, properties including city hall and the community center will be closed to the public until further notice. City staff will be available to help customers via phone or online.

City Clerk Amy Gray in Hot Springs said they are limiting walk-in traffic at City Hall to town business and encouraging people to use the drop box, go online or mail payments. She said the police department is working in the same manner and asking people to call instead of visiting the office. "We're putting letters in with the bills this month to let people know of the changes," Gray said.

In Plains, Mayor Dan Rowan issued a disaster emergency declaration on Tuesday. While no specific actions were taken, Rowan said that helps the city should something need to be done. This type of declaration helps officials enforce directives and access funding during emergencies. Plains City Hall is also closing to the public beginning Friday morning. City staff will work to help customers by phone or email, and residents can make appointments as needed.

Rowan explained that the community is coming together. "We've had some local folks get together to identify people who may be elderly or need help and can't get to the drug store or grocery store," Rowan said, adding that a phone number is in the process of being set up to connect volunteers with those in need. The city will help pay the phone bill in order to assist with that effort, Rowan said.

CITY OF THOMPSON FALLS

Phone: 827-3557

Email: [email protected]

Online: cityofthompsonfalls.com

TOWN OF PLAINS

Phone: 826-3411

Email: [email protected]

Online: http://www.townofplains.com

TOWN OF HOT SPRINGS

Phone: 741-2353

Online: townofhotspringsmt.wordpress.com