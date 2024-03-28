ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Neil Carman

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 28, 2024

Neil Carman

Neil Carman passed away at home on March 23, 2024, under his own terms. He was born January 1, 1946, in Yakima County, Washington. He grew up on the farmily farm with his parents and five siblings. He was a farmer at heart and was always growing something. When he was not working in the dirt, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and woodworking. He and Dixie moved to Thompson Falls 30 years ago and were embraced by the town. They spent time helping the elderly population in the community.

There will be no public services per his request. The best way to honor Neil is to do something kind and thoughtful for a friend, a neighbor or a stranger.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024