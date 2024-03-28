Neil Carman passed away at home on March 23, 2024, under his own terms. He was born January 1, 1946, in Yakima County, Washington. He grew up on the farmily farm with his parents and five siblings. He was a farmer at heart and was always growing something. When he was not working in the dirt, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and woodworking. He and Dixie moved to Thompson Falls 30 years ago and were embraced by the town. They spent time helping the elderly population in the community.

There will be no public services per his request. The best way to honor Neil is to do something kind and thoughtful for a friend, a neighbor or a stranger.