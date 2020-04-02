Sharing joy with balloon animals

What started out as a simple interest and a fun gift to bring cheer to her students soon turned into an openhanded endeavor that brought joy to the rest of the community. Penny Torgrimson took it upon herself to bring a little extra happiness to her student's academics by learning how to make balloon animals.

Torgrimson, who was a remedial reading and math aide at the Thompson Falls Elementary School for 12 years, learned this new endeavor from her nephew. She noticed how much fun it brought to her family's life when she saw him making the balloon animals for the kids. She decided this was something she could easily do herself.

"It was something totally different to give to the students," Torgrimson said. While it would only cost a penny a piece to make each balloon animal, Torgrimson's skills were soon requested at events around town including farmer's markets, Sunday school, girl scouts and birthday parties. Torgrimson was a busy lady.

She also taught several people how to make various objects. "They aren't difficult to make, and kids are so forgiving, even if a Poodle doesn't look like a Poodle," she chuckled. For Torgrimson, making balloon animals has been nothing short of fun. Especially since she has been able to teach all her grandchildren how to make them.

Torgrimson is retired now, but she has been a prominent member in the community, volunteering her time for many years. When she retired in 2002, she went straight into volunteering for the food bank and the city's Beautification Days.

As far as her favorite animal to make for the kids, Torgrimson says Poodles are probably the most requested. "They love the Poodles, but the kids nowadays just love the swords, especially the little boys." Torgrimson continued. "People get really extravagant when it comes to making the animals, but I never got into that. I'm leaving it for someone else."